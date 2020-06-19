AAP Horse Racing

Mighty Stradivarius wins a third Gold Cup

By AAP Newswire

Stradivarius - AAP

1 of 1

Stradivarius has etched his name among the greats of middle-distance racing after winning a third Ascot Gold Cup in imperious fashion.

Despite a day of heavy rain, the John Gosden-trained six-year-old, made a mockery of predictions he may struggle on the ground by storming to a ten length victory under a masterful ride from Frankie Dettori.

Stradivarius is only the third horse to win three successive Gold Cups, emulating Sangaro (1975-77) and Yeats who won four between 2006 and 2009.

Dettori bided his time before closing on long-time leader Nayef Road and eased to an eye-catching victory.

Despite the absence of any crowds, Dettori served up his trademark flying dismount on returning to the winner's enclosure.

"I'm so proud of the horse," Dettori said on Thursday.

"He'll go down as one of the great stayers. Who knows, maybe we'll try for four next year.

"We purposely all stayed wide on the fresh ground. That helped a little bit, but nevertheless it was still very soft.

"It just shows what a fighter and how versatile he is. He's a wonderful horse.

"You're never on the bridle in the Gold Cup a furlong out.

"Usually everybody labours by the three, so it was an amazing feeling and a fantastic performance. The horse deserves it. I'm very proud of him

"Even with no crowd I'm quite emotional. A very proud moment."

Former Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter ran on for third, eight lengths behind Nayef Road.

Last year's Melbourne Cup runner-up Prince of Arran finished sixth.

It was also a day to remember for trainer Roger Varian who chalked up a hat-trick of wins with Mountain Angel in the Wolferton Stakes then Molatham, who ran down Monarch of Egypt to win the Jersey Stakes.

Jim Crowley made it three for Varian when he rode his sixth winner of the week when Khaloosy took out the Britannia Stakes.

"I think I'm going to pinch myself in a minute and I'll wake up," Varian said.

"This is right up there (as one of the best days) as this is the hardest place to get winners so to get three in a day and four in a week is great."

Highland Chief swooped late to win the opening race of the day, the Golden Gates Handicap, to give dual trainers Paul and Oliver Cole a landmark success.

The father-son combination became the first trainers to be jointly credited with a winner at the Royal meeting as their charge defied top weight pip Tritonic in the final 200 metres.

It was also a maiden Ascot victory for jockey Rossa Ryan.

Ryan Moore returned to the winners' circle when after piloting $2.75 favourite Battleground to a routine victory in the Chesham Stakes for juveniles.

Hayley Turner rode big-priced outsider Onassis to victory at $33 in the Sandringham Stakes.

Latest articles

News

Push for national allergy register

A national register should be set up to list allergy-related medical episodes or deaths, a federal parliamentary committee has recommended. The committee also wants the government to establish a national allergies body to direct research and oversee...

Jamie Salter
News

Dairy farmers’ confidence rises with milk production

One of the best autumn breaks of recent times has supported a significant recovery in national milk production and boosted dairy farmer confidence in many regions. According to Dairy Australia’s June 2020 Situation and Outlook report this...

Jamie Salter
News

Campbell’s Shepparton plans on increasing export volume

Campbell’s Soups Shepparton is gunning to boost its export volumes to Asian markets following the pandemic in what would be a win for job security and district suppliers. Arnott’s International supply chain vice-president Craig Funnell said...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Love You Lucy wins G2 Dane Ripper Stakes

Toowoomba mare Love You Lucy has scored at big odds in the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes at Eagle Farm

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Harbour Views passes crucial Valley test

Harbour Views has relished the rise to 2040m with a dominant victory in the Inglis July Sales Series Handicap, his first start at The Valley.

AAP Newswire