AAP Horse Racing

Lord North wins Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Doyle - AAP

1 of 1

Lord North has taken out the showpiece Prince Of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot in impressive fashion for trainer John Gosden.

The four-year-old, in his first appearance in Group One company, showed a blistering turn of foot under James Doyle to finish three-and-three quarter lengths ahead of Addeybb.

Barney Roy was third, with Aidan O'Brien's short-priced favourite Japan having to settle for fourth.

The Godolphin-owned bay gelding could become a Royal Ascot regular after his stud career was curtailed last year, but Gosden believes it was a move that had to be taken so he could fulfil his potential.

"That decision was taken out my hands," Gosden said.

"Testosterone is the most dangerous drug in the world and it was certainly driving him completely mad!

"Since he's been gelded he's a very content, still very playful horse, but he's not crazy like he used to be.

"We've always thought he was a very classy horse. It's taken a long time to get it out of him, but that has always been more to do with the mind than anything else."

The Queen clocked up her 24th Royal Ascot winner when two-year-old Tactical justified his favourite's tag to win the 1000m Windsor Castle Stakes.

Doyle added to his earlier success on Lord North when he finished strongly to run down eventual third Muker with Yazaman running on late to snatch second.

Royal Emperor, whose dam is former Caulfield Guineas winner Atlantic Jewel, took out the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes with Ryan Moore on board.

Moore nudged out First Receiver, ridden by Frankie Dettori and also owned by The Queen, with a perfectly-timed push for the line to hand O'Brien his second winner of the week.

One-time Classic hope Dark Vision won for the first time in nearly two years when claiming the Royal Hunt Cup.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt was bought by Godolphin after lifting the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Glorious Godwood in July 2018 but had been beaten in all his 13 subsequent races.

But under William Buick, he finally got his act back together as he came with a strong late run to win.

The opening race of the day saw top weight Sir Busker, a $12 shot, win the Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap.

Jim Crowley continued his outstanding start to the meeting, piloting Hukum to victory in the King George V Handicap Stakes.

The final race saw Roger Varian's Fujaira Prince become only the second winning favourite of the day when he claimed the Copper Horse Handicap.

Latest articles

News

Green light for Westside joint agreement

An agreement for joint use of Riverlinks Westside in Mooroopna was given the green light at this week’s Greater Shepparton City Council meeting. Council unanimously voted to enter a community joint use agreement with the Department of Education and...

John Lewis
News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton. Shepparton Animal Rescue and Rehoming shared the news on Facebook, saying staff were informed by a member of the public that cats were being tortured...

Liz Mellino
News

Big art installation for new SAM

A giant stack of steel playing cards will greet visitors on the forecourt of the new Shepparton Art Museum when it opens next year. Greater Shepparton City Council this week voted unanimously to accept the donation of the 5m tall steel and acrylic...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Love You Lucy wins G2 Dane Ripper Stakes

Toowoomba mare Love You Lucy has scored at big odds in the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes at Eagle Farm

AAP Newswire