Valley victor after Listed win before rest

It did not take long for trainer Kevin Corstens to switch his attention to a stakes race at Flemington with last start winner Kalkarni Royale.

A winner at The Valley last week, Corstens noted the filly had taken no harm from her victory and immediately set about planning the week ahead for Kalkarni Royale to run in the Listed AR Creswick Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

Forced into a hands-on roll with his team because of a lack of staff, Corstens gave Kalkarni Royale some extra attention before deciding to take up Saturday's challenge.

"I had been watching her over the last couple of days, but it was mainly how well she was on Sunday morning that made up my mind," Corstens said.

"There's all sorts of indicators that you look for and she was showing me them all.

"It was how well she ate and whether she was on her toes, that is a big determination on where I go and what I do with them.

"She pulled up super and I thought there's not many Listed races around for her over the next couple of months, so I thought let's give it a crack as it will be her last start this prep."

Kalkarni Royale has won three of her four starts.

After winning at Mornington and Cranbourne in her first two starts, Corstens said it was trainer error when the filly was beaten into fifth place at Caulfield on May 30 before returning to winning form last week.

"I'm disappointed that I haven't got four in a row with her," he said.

"The way we rode her at Caulfield, I put my foot in it.

"I wanted her ridden with cover as I didn't want her in a speed battle, but she ended up sitting two back, with cover, which she didn't like.

"I'm not a fan of horses running forward but if it suits their pattern, sobeit."

Win, lose or draw Corstens said Kalkarni Royale will head for a break after Saturday's 1200m contest and aim for a return towards the end of the spring carnival.

Corstens will also run Surreal Image in the David Bourke Provincial Plate and Cadogan in the Brian Beattie Handicap on Saturday.