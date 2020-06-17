AAP Horse Racing

Valley victor after Listed win before rest

By AAP Newswire

Kalkarni Royale set for stakes race tilt at Flemington - AAP

1 of 1

It did not take long for trainer Kevin Corstens to switch his attention to a stakes race at Flemington with last start winner Kalkarni Royale.

A winner at The Valley last week, Corstens noted the filly had taken no harm from her victory and immediately set about planning the week ahead for Kalkarni Royale to run in the Listed AR Creswick Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

Forced into a hands-on roll with his team because of a lack of staff, Corstens gave Kalkarni Royale some extra attention before deciding to take up Saturday's challenge.

"I had been watching her over the last couple of days, but it was mainly how well she was on Sunday morning that made up my mind," Corstens said.

"There's all sorts of indicators that you look for and she was showing me them all.

"It was how well she ate and whether she was on her toes, that is a big determination on where I go and what I do with them.

"She pulled up super and I thought there's not many Listed races around for her over the next couple of months, so I thought let's give it a crack as it will be her last start this prep."

Kalkarni Royale has won three of her four starts.

After winning at Mornington and Cranbourne in her first two starts, Corstens said it was trainer error when the filly was beaten into fifth place at Caulfield on May 30 before returning to winning form last week.

"I'm disappointed that I haven't got four in a row with her," he said.

"The way we rode her at Caulfield, I put my foot in it.

"I wanted her ridden with cover as I didn't want her in a speed battle, but she ended up sitting two back, with cover, which she didn't like.

"I'm not a fan of horses running forward but if it suits their pattern, sobeit."

Win, lose or draw Corstens said Kalkarni Royale will head for a break after Saturday's 1200m contest and aim for a return towards the end of the spring carnival.

Corstens will also run Surreal Image in the David Bourke Provincial Plate and Cadogan in the Brian Beattie Handicap on Saturday.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire