Spurcraft to debut for Schweida at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Spurcraft is set to make his first start for trainer Kelly Schweida

Smart sprinter Spurcraft makes a belated debut for trainer Kelly Schweida after a barrier accident sabotaged his first attempt last month.

Spurcraft returns to his favourite track and distance in the Open Hcp (1110m) at Doomben on Saturday.

He has won three and been second once in four starts at Doomben and is unbeaten in two runs over 1110m.

It will be his first start for Schweida and his first since running third at the Gold Coast on April 24.

The gelding was due to debut for Schweida in the Listed Hinkler Quality at Doomben on May 30 but was scratched at the barriers.

"The horse beside him kicked the stalls and it unsettled Spurcraft who put a tooth through his lip," Schweida said.

"It was a bit unusual but he has recovered well and he is ready to run."

Schweida gave Spurcraft a trial at Doomben on May 19 and he easily accounted for Jami Lady who has since won first up at Eagle Farm.

"I have also put a cross over nose band on him for the first time," Schweida said.

Spurcraft has been trained for all of his races starts by Charlotte White in Toowoomba but was transferred to Schweida when coronavirus restrictions cut the state into racing regions.

The gelding's owners wanted to access jockey Les Tilley who was restricted to another zone that excluded White.

Tilley who has ridden Spurcraft in eight of his nine wins will again have the ride on Saturday.

The restrictions have since been lifted but the gelding will stay with Schweida for the time being.

