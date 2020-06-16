Ventura Storm scores debut hurdle victory

5370537724001

Purchased to be a major player in the spring, import Ventura Storm has made the transition to jump racing by scoring at his first run over hurdles at Ballarat.

The Irish-bred galloper did his early racing in Europe and came to Australia in 2017 as a potential Cups contender for Lindsay Park, but his only win for the stable prior to Tuesday's maiden hurdle victory was in the 2018 Moonee Valley Gold Cup.