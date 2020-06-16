AAP Horse Racing

Edmonds team farewells two stable stars

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds has confirmed two of his best young horses will leave his stables.

The Drinks Cart, who ran third in the Group One JJ Atkins two weeks ago is headed for Hong Kong.

Wisdom of Water, who was unplaced in the JJ Atkins after winning two races this campaign, will be prepared by Mick Price in Melbourne for the spring.

Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his son Trent, was philosophical about the decisions.

"It was the owners' calls and they are entitled to do what they want," Edmonds said.

"The Drinks Cart will be vetted on Thursday and if he passes he will go to Hong Kong to be trained I understand by Tony Cruz.

"Wisdom of Water will head south. He is now part-owned by Aquis who are looking at him as a sire later in his career.

"For us it is business as usual to find some more winners."

The Drinks Cart has won three of his six starts while Wisdom of Water is also a three-time winner from six starts.

The Edmonds partnership has had a great winter winning six stakes races, including a Group One with Tyzone in the Stradbroke.

Altogether they have won 123 races this season, placing them in the top 10 trainers Australia-wide based on winners.

The partnership will still have a strong hand in the spring with Saturday's Group Two The Roses winner Vanna Girl and Tyzone heading their team.

Vanna Girl has been the find of the winter winning two other stakes races.

Tyzone again showed he was up to top handicap company by running a course record in winning the Stradbroke.

Both are having short breaks before returning for trips south.

