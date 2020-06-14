AAP Horse Racing

Short break for Schabau before spring prep

By AAP Newswire

Schabau in winning form. - AAP

1 of 1

After an off-season cameo at Flemington, Schabau is set for another short break before trying to cement a Melbourne Cup berth this spring.

Schabau resumed from 14 months off the scene recovering from a tendon injury and finished midfield in a 2000m handicap at Flemington last month, beaten 3-1/2-lengths.

It was the first time the German import had been beaten in Australia, having won three times at Flemington during his first local campaign, but trainer Robert Hickmott was "over the moon" with Schabau's performance given where his fitness levels were at.

After considering the winter program of races at Flemington, Hickmott has opted not to run Schabau again.

The stayer will have a two or three weeks off along with stablemate Django Freeman away from their Caulfield stable but the trainer said they would not just be left idle in the paddock.

"They'll do some water walking and be under saddle three times a week, keeping their muscle tone up. It's more a mental break," he said.

Hickmott, who won two Melbourne Cups with Green Moon and Almandin when private trainer for prominent owner Lloyd Williams, has The Bart Cummings (2500m) firmly in his sights with Schabau to try to guarantee him a Melbourne Cup ballot exemption.

"We want to keep him (racing) at Flemington and there wasn't a suitable race for him so we elected not to run him again," Hickmott said.

"He went to Sandown on Wednesday for a gallop to finish off his prep and he'll go to the paddock (this week)."

He said Schabau would have to be up and running by late July or early August to be at his best for The Bart Cummings and Hickmott hopes part of that racing build-up can include a 2400m race.

"He's got to keep continuing to come up to the mark but as a stayer I think he could do it. He's got plenty of potential."

Schabau is $26 in early Melbourne Cup markets.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man chasing winter win at The Valley

Trainer Mike Moroney believes there was plenty of merit in Hang Man’s last start third at Caulfield as he prepares the gelding for his next winter assignment.

AAP Newswire