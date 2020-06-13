AAP Horse Racing

Widdup has spring in his step with Adelong

By AAP Newswire

Adelong wins at Rosehill. - AAP

1 of 1

Brad Widdup has already resisted the temptation to test Adelong in stakes company once, but he is unlikely to again after her emphatic performance at Rosehill.

The four-year-old was all class as she took her record to six wins from eights starts in the Catanachs Sprint (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday, seven days after Widdup scratched her from the Listed Bob Charley Stakes.

"I wouldn't have nominated her in a stakes race last week if I didn't think she could be competitive but we waited for this week and it was the right thing to do," Widdup said.

"She is improving and her record speaks for itself. I haven't had any very good horses but she is showing a lot, obviously."

Adelong, the $2.80 favourite, pinged the gates then relaxed outside the lead for James McDonald, asserting her dominance in the straight to streak to a 2-1/4 length victory.

Inandup ($17) edged out Superium ($5) to grab second but the winner was in a class of her own.

Widdup will give Adelong a short break before bringing her back for a spring carnival campaign.

The mare has come along at the right time for the stable after Widdup lost his biggest client, owner Damion Flower, who was arrested on drug charges last year.

McDonald has ridden Adelong at three of her four starts this campaign and says she keeps improving.

"She was pretty convincing today," McDonald said.

"Every time I've ridden her I learn something more and more and I reckon today was her best win."

Adelong gave McDonald a treble after he won the two-year-old opener on Lady Banff and a support race on Word For Word as he closes in on 100 Sydney wins for the season.

The reigning premier rider remains on track for back-to-back titles with 96-1/2 wins.

Andrew Adkins continues to ride well since returning from injury landing a double aboard Attention Run and Monegal, both at double-figure odds.

Latest articles

Golf

No Tiger, Scott in Hilton Head field

Tiger Woods has not been named in the field for the second consecutive PGA Tour fixture since golf’s return from COVID-19 hiatus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Varner takes lead in Texas PGA tournament

Harold Varner III is on 11-under and leading fellow Americans Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau by one shot after the Charles Schwab Challenge second round.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Rose, Varner fly out of PGA blocks

Australia’s Matt Jones is three shots behind Justin Rose and Harold Varner III as the PGA resumed from a three-month hiatus at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man chasing winter win at The Valley

Trainer Mike Moroney believes there was plenty of merit in Hang Man’s last start third at Caulfield as he prepares the gelding for his next winter assignment.

AAP Newswire