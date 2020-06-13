AAP Horse Racing

Stewart lands The Roses in brilliant ride

By AAP Newswire

Vanna Girl wins The Roses at Eagle Farm. - AAP

Jockey Brad Stewart put the icing on a wonderful winter with an outstanding ride to win The Group Two The Roses at Eagle Farm.

It also completed a great carnival for the Toby and Trent Edmonds training partnership who have won six winter stakes races including the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

A warm favourite, Vanna Girl ($2.10) made it four wins in a row when she came back from well back in the field to beat Cellarmaid ($31) with Sydney's Celestial Falls ($5) in third place.

The filly drew barrier 13 which is usually a major problem from the 1800m start at Eagle Farm.

But Stewart took the draw out of the equation when he was able to get across one off the fence after 300m before working his way to the outside in the straight.

Vanna Girl will now have a break before heading for the Melbourne spring carnival.

Trent Edmonds was full of praise for Stewart and Vanna Girl who now has a career record of nine starts for six wins.

"What a ride from Brad. Vanna Girl is so versatile she can lead or get back but you still have to make the right decisions," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said Vanna Girl would not be out of place no matter what she contested in Melbourne.

"We will probably concentrate on the fillies and mares races but she will be entered for everything," Edmonds said.

"Don't forget this is virtually her first campaign. She has effectively had three weeks off this year."

Stewart is a big fan of Vanna Girl and would love to stick with her.

"She is so versatile and there is more to come," he said.

Stewart made it five stakes winners for the winter with a daring ride to win on Gaulois ($9.50) for the Godolphin stable in the Group Three Eagle Farm Mile.

Gaulois led by a big margin in the middle stages before holding on to beat the unlucky favourite Niccanova ($2.10) by a half head.

Godolphin travelling foreman Nacim Dilmi said it hadn't been the plan to lead on Gaulois who usually raced off the pace.

"When he was so far in front I thought he would have to be tough to win. But he is a stakes winner now," Dilmi said.

James Orman, who rode Niccanova, said the gelding had no luck being pushed deep for most of the race.

