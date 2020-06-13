AAP Horse Racing

In Good Time races to upset Brisbane win

By AAP Newswire

In Good Time wins the Ascot Handicap. - AAP

1 of 1

A decision to send In Good Time to Brisbane in search of firmer ground has paid off for Wyong trainer Tracey Bartley, with the mare racing to an upset victory in the Listed Ascot Handicap at Eagle Farm.

In Good Time, having her third start back from a lengthy injury absence, was the $61 outsider in the field of 10 for Saturday's 1200m race on a good track but upstaged her rivals under jockey Dale Smith to win by 1-1/4-lengths.

Bandipur ($16) was second with $5 equal favourite Scallopini a nose away third.

In Good Time had not won since the Listed Denise's Joy Stakes at Scone more than two years ago.

Bartley said the five-year-old severed a front tendon in a pool mishap last year and it had been a big team effort to get her back.

After running last in her return at Rosehill last month, In Good Time then finished fourth of five in the At Sea Quality at Randwick on a heavy track on May 23.

Bartley sent her up to Brisbane trainer Barry Lockwood this week for Saturday's race and is convinced getting dry ground was the key.

He was hoping In Good Time could figure in the placings with the Listed Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at Grafton on July 8 a target for the mare.

"I'm over the moon, obviously," Bartley said.

"I really thought she was going well and the other day at Randwick I thought her run was really creditable on a really heavy track.

"Rachel King came back in and said there's nothing wrong with the way she's going, she just can't go in the wet.

"Obviously NSW is pretty wet at the moment and we were going to go up there first-up but we decided not to.

"I think to run her on a heavy track at Randwick last start was actually a good grounding for that race today."

Latest articles

Sport

Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson. The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night’s final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man chasing winter win at The Valley

Trainer Mike Moroney believes there was plenty of merit in Hang Man’s last start third at Caulfield as he prepares the gelding for his next winter assignment.

AAP Newswire