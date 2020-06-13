AAP Horse Racing

Ashlor holds on for narrow Valley victory

By AAP Newswire

Ashor (middle) wins at The Valley. - AAP

1 of 1

Ashlor has relished the claim of apprentice Tahlia Hope in breaking through for an overdue city victory at The Valley.

The 2kg claim of Hope brought Ashlor in with 54.5kg, 1.5kg under the minimum handicap weight in the Sweeney Real Estates Agents Handicap on Saturday.

Apart from carrying 53kg in a stakes race at Randwick last year, Saturday's winning weight was the lightest Ashlor has carried since running second behind Widgee Turf in the corresponding race in 2018.

"He loves this track and when he gets no weight he was going to be hard to beat," Hope said.

The win on Saturday gave Ashlor his first city success since winning over 1000m at The Valley in December 2018.

However Ashlor had posted victories in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the VOBIS Gold El Dorado in between those city victories at his home track of Wangaratta.

Ashlor ($7) held off a late challenge from Morrissy ($21) to score by a short-head with the $3.80 favourite Tavisan a length away third.

Trainer Dan McCarthy said Ashlor loves the turning Valley circuit recording his fourth win at the track.

"I guess the race mapped exactly how it turned out," McCarthy said.

"Funnily enough he's won by a short-head but she (Hope) was very soft on him in the last 100 metres.

"He knows how to win but he doesn't win by big margins, he just wins, but he was pretty brave.

"It was a good, gutsy effort."

McCarthy said Ashlor would keep racing through winter to take advantage of the softer tracks before resting through the spring.

"He'll then come back for an attempt at a three-peat in the VOBIS Gold race at Wangaratta.," McCarthy said.

Latest articles

National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW Police deny ‘white power’ sign claim

NSW Police have denied that an officer flashed a “white power” hand gesture during a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney’s CBD on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
National

WA virus ship to take sheep to Middle East

The Commonwealth has granted an exemption to its live export ban for thousands of sheep that were to be transported from WA to the Middle East.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man chasing winter win at The Valley

Trainer Mike Moroney believes there was plenty of merit in Hang Man’s last start third at Caulfield as he prepares the gelding for his next winter assignment.

AAP Newswire