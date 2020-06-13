AAP Horse Racing

Wu Gok heads Waller’s Winter Cup windfall

By AAP Newswire

Wu Gok (right) has beaten Carzoff in the Winter Cup at Rosehill. - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Waller continues to dominate Sydney's off-season staying races with the premier trainer again providing the trifecta in a local feature at Rosehill.

Two weeks after producing the first three across the line in the Lord Mayors Cup, Waller was again to the fore in the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) on Saturday.

Wet-track specialist Wu Gok was the common denominator, becoming the first horse in history to win both stakes races in a calendar year.

While he took out the first leg in a canter, he had to do it the hard way in the Winter Cup where he fought back after being clearly headed.

Adam Hyeronimus took Wu Gok to the front and he was under siege when stablemate Yulong Prince loomed on the outside and Carzoff on the inside.

"It was good to see the three stablemates fight it out," Waller said.

"When the frontrunner is headed it's not often they come back, to Adam's credit he rated it very well."

Wu Gok, the $3.80 favourite, kicked to score by a long head over Carzoff ($5.50) with Yulong Prince ($4.80) dying on his run, another short neck away.

Like he did two weeks ago, Waller followed the success with a whitewash of the feature staying race in Brisbane.

This week it was Brimham Rocks who took stable honours in the Tattersall's Cup at Eagle Farm with his barn mates filling the next three placings.

Waller will look to give his Winter Cup trio a freshen up for a distance drop to 2000m in the WJ McKell Cup in two weeks with The Metropolitan a potential long-term aim for Wu Gok and Yulong Prince.

"Maybe a race like the Metrop is good for Wu Gok because he is getting up in the weights," Waller said.

"The last 12 calendar months he has won a hell of a lot of races. He went up to Queensland at the start because he was only going fair."

Hyeronimus cast aside a difficult week to produce a sterling ride on Wu Gok.

The jockey, who celebrated his first Group One win during the autumn aboard Shout The Bar in the Vinery Stud Stakes, has been charged with multiple betting offences relating to races held between June 2016 and January 2019.

Racing NSW stewards are expected to hear the matter next month with Hyeronimus facing a possible two-year ban if found guilty.

Latest articles

Sport

Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson. The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night’s final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Widdup treads patient path with Adelong

Trainer Brad Widdup is in no hurry to rush Adelong into stakes grade, happy to continue picking off winnable races before raising the bar in the spring.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

Racing NSW has agreed to adjourn the hearing of charges against jockey Adam Hyeronimus with new date to be set this week.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man chasing winter win at The Valley

Trainer Mike Moroney believes there was plenty of merit in Hang Man’s last start third at Caulfield as he prepares the gelding for his next winter assignment.

AAP Newswire