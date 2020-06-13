Brimham Rocks proves No.1 in Tatt’s Cup

Barrier one isn't always a benefit in 2400m races but it proved that way for Brimham Rocks in the Group Three Tattersall's Cup at Eagle Farm.

Jockey Ryan Maloney scored his seventh win for the week when he took advantage of the inside barrier to give Brimham Rocks the run of the race.

Trainer Chris Waller had seven runners in the Chairman's Handicap at Doomben two weeks ago and had the first six across the line.

The one which didn't feature was Brimham Rocks who was wide all the way and finished ninth.

It was a different story on Saturday when Brimham Rocks ($5) had the run of the race before coming away to beat his stablemates Savacool ($4.80) and Shraaoh ($16)

Another Waller horse in Le Juge ($9.50) was fourth.

The result followed shortly after Waller provided the trifecta in the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) at Rosehill.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said Brimham Rocks had no luck at his previous start in the Chairman's.

"The ride and the barrier were the difference today. Brimham Rocks was one of the few genuine stayers in the field and it told," he said.

Shailer said there wasn't much left in Queensland for the Waller stayers but some might head to next month's $200,000 Grafton Cup.

Waller, who won the Tattersalls Cup with Index Linked in 2016, brought up his 30th win in a Queensland feature staying race with Brimham Rocks' victory.