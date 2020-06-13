AAP Horse Racing

Smart ‘N’ Sexy breaks maiden in Dalrello

By AAP Newswire

Smart 'N' Sexy wins the Listed Dalrello Stakes. - AAP

Co-trainer Trent Edmonds admitted relief when promising filly Smart 'N'Sexy shed her maiden status in the Listed Dalrello Stakes.

The Dalrello Stakes has proved a good guide to the future with four recent winners going on to win more black-type races.

Smart 'N' Sexy ($4) showed she could easily join them when she came from well back to grab One Shy Ruby ($15) on the line.

A $105,000 buy at the 2019 Magic Millions Yearling Sales, Smart 'N' Sexy was stakes-placed at her first start in the Calaway Gal Stakes.

Trent Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his father Toby, said they had got Smart 'N' Sexy ready for the Millions 2YO Classic but she had no luck in the race before being well beaten

"Today's win was a relief. She has been getting terrible barriers and having no luck," he said.

"Smart 'N' Sexy was overdue for a win. You like to see smart horses rewarded with wins.

"She is a black-type winner now so we might turn her out and bring her back for the Magic Millions Guineas in the summer."

The filly should have no trouble with 1400m of the Guineas later in her career as her grand dam is the Group Two winner at 2000m Eureka Jewel.

Robbie Fradd, who won the Stradbroke Handicap for the Edmonds partnership last week on Tyzone, said Smart 'N 'Sexy had a big future.

"She might go on to win a really good race," he said.

