Stradbroke reject to chases consolation

Trainer David Vandyke has put aside the disappointment of Baccarat Baby missing a start in the Group One Stradbroke to again change his main winter aim for the mare.

Baccarat Baby heads to the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

As is the case with most Queensland trainers, Vandyke has had to be adaptable because of a disrupted winter carnival.

He was considering a trip south with the mare when Racing Queensland scrapped the winter carnival.

Vandyke then set Baccarat Baby for the Group One Stradbroke last week where she was first emergency.

"Unfortunately she didn't get a run and we felt with only 51kg she would have been a real chance," Vandyke said.

"So now we are looking at the Dane Ripper. She is well and ready to race.

"She has run second at her three runs this time in and her form is around some handy horses."

Baccarat Baby was competitive up to Group One company in a trip to the Melbourne spring carnival last year.

She also mixed it with the best in Sydney Group One races as a three-year-old.

"We can start thinking about the south after Saturday. I really want to see how she comes up after the run," he said.

Vandyke said one thing about Baccarat Baby was her consistency.

Baccarat Baby has started 21 times for eight wins and seven minor placings.

She won her first stakes race as a three-year-old in the Listed Princess Stakes at the Sunshine Coast last year and also won the Group Three Sunshine Coast Guineas.

Baccarat Baby also finished second to Military Zone in the Group Three Fred Best Classic and was second to Kolding in the Group Two Queensland Guineas.

She has continued that consistency as a four-year-old and is an $8 chance to break through for the first time this preparation.