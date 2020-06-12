AAP Horse Racing

Spirit Of Aquada after Valley breakthrough

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Gareth Andrews. - AAP

Trainer Gareth Andrews is aware the placement of Spirit Of Aquada in the right race is crucial to the sprinter's success.

Unfortunately for Andrews when he thinks he has found that perfect race, one from left field bobs up relegating Spirit Of Aquada to the runner-ups stall.

After two runs back from a spell, Andrews says he has Spirit Of Aquada in peak condition for Saturday's Sweeney Real Estate Agents Handicap at The Valley.

Spirit Of Aquada has not been successful since winning at the track in February last year, but in 12 starts since has registered six seconds and a third.

"He can find a good one. Quite often the horses that beat him, they're not slouches," Andrews said.

"He's been a little bit stiff in his last two seconds at Flemington, running into Halvorsen and then Alfa Oro who only just beat last time.

"I guess when you get back and do what he does, you are relying on a little bit of luck and timing."

Spirit Of Aquada has drawn barrier one over Saturday's 1200m course and while Andrews admits he would have preferred a slightly wider draw, he is hoping jockey Dwayne Dunn can have the horse closer in the run.

Andrews sees Tavisan as the leader, but does not expect the pace to be suicidal.

"Tavisan led up (when successful) at Caulfield but it was a pretty easy tempo and I expect something similar," Andrews said.

"So from barrier one, hopefully, we'll be able to keep in touch.

"He's got a great turn of foot and does handle the corner at The Valley really well.

"When he's right he genuinely runs really well and we're confident that he will run up to his best, whether that's good enough, we'll find out on Saturday."

