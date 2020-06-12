AAP Horse Racing

Dalrello draw a real barrier for Plutocrat

By AAP Newswire

Traimer Chris Anderson.

Trainer Chris Anderson believes difficult barriers have stopped Plutocrat from being rated among the best two-year-olds in the Queensland.

Plutocrat lines up in the Listed Dalrello Stakes (1200) at Eagle Farm where her run of bad draws continued when she drew the outside gate in a field of 12.

The filly, who was former top sprinter Rich Enuff's first winner as a sire, ran second in the Listed Bill Carter Stakes at her last start.

Anderson said Plutocrat would have won the Carter with a decent barrier.

"The fact she has won a race and been stakes-placed is a credit to her ability," Anderson said.

"We have had to ride her back in the field. I would love to see her be able to get up on the pace."

Anderson said because Plutocrat was raced but Glenlogan Park Stud it was important she got black-type.

"There aren't a lot of black-type races left for fillies this season so we have to press on," he said.

The Dalrello Stakes is usually a guide to the future with recent winners Sir Moments, Mishani Hustler, Absalon and Crack Me Up going on to be stakes winners as older horses.

