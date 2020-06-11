AAP Horse Racing

Jockey disqualified for swab sample switch

By AAP Newswire

Ric McMahon. - AAP

1 of 1

Former top jockey Ric McMahon has been disqualified after stewards used DNA to prove he had tampered with a urine sample.

McMahon was effectively disqualified for 15 months but after time he had spent stood down had been considered, he will be able to reapply for his licence on December 25.

A leading jockey in Brisbane for a decade, McMahon relocated to Mt Isa in northwest Queensland two years ago.

Stewards opened an inquiry regarding urine samples purported to have been taken from McMahon at Mount Isa on August 8 and Townsville on September 3.

McMahon was found guilty of a charge that he substituted a sample of urine which he purported was taken from him.

In a written judgment, stewards said the importance of taking urine samples from riders served as a safeguard to ensure they were not competing against a fellow rider who may have their faculties impaired by a banned substance.

"It strikes at the very heart of the process when a sample of urine purported to be from an individual is found by DNA testing not to be the case," the judgment said.

"The difference in the DNA profile of the urine samples taken from McMahon at Mount Isa and Townsville in the opinion of the panel were a clear and premeditated attempt to deceive."

Stewards took into consideration McMahon's submissions sent via email which outlined personal circumstances and the financial impact of a significant penalty.

It was also noted there was a shortfall of riders in the Mount Isa area both in trackwork and for race meetings.

Stewards thought the penalty should be a disqualification for 15 months but because McMahon stood down from September 25, a disqualification from June 10 until December 25 was imposed.

Latest articles

Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News
Sport

Hockey news - Mooroopna back training, state event rescheduled

The section of the Hockey Victoria Junior State Championships event that was scheduled to be held in Shepparton this year has been pushed back to next year. If the JSC event is to go ahead this year it will be held in Melbourne, but the governing...

Shepparton News
Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

Echuca United Football Netball Club has become a second home for Lisa Davidson. In the past 15 years, she has gone from premiership player to premiership coach, all while being a mum. But it’s the family feeling within the four walls of the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bowman fears Legend class in Listed sprint

Hugh Bowman has no doubt Tactical Advantage is capable of rebounding to form at Randwick but admits rival Classique Legend poses a significant hurdle.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Victorian spring carnival dates unchanged

Racing Victoria has decided to keep the spring carnival’s traditional dates after investigating changes to the 2020 program.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller saves Winx relation for another day

Covent Garden, a younger half-sister to champion Winx, has been scratched from a race at Warwick Farm but could make her debut at Canterbury.

AAP Newswire