Selica freshened for Rivette Series races

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Phillip Stokes. - AAP

Six weeks after contesting the Group One Australasian Oaks in Adelaide, three-year-old Selica is set to compete over a much shorter distance at The Valley.

The Phillip Stokes-trained filly finished eighth in the Oaks over 2000m at Morphettville on May 2 and drops to 1200m in Saturday's Drummond Golf Handicap against her own age and sex.

Saturday's race is a heat of the Rivette Series, with the final over 1400m at Flemington on July 4 a late-season target for Selica.

"She's had a bit of a freshen up with the idea of running in the Rivette Series," Stokes said.

"There's the 1400-metre race after this that we're aiming her for.

"I think she might find the 1200 metres a bit short but we're just trying to qualify her for that (Rivette Series Final).

"She'll be running on hard late, it's just a matter of she doesn't give them too big a start."

Selica finished fourth in the Group Three Alexandra Stakes (1600m) at The Valley earlier this year before continuing her Oaks campaign in Adelaide which included a second placing in one of the main lead-ups, the Group Three Auraria Stakes (1800m).

"In the Oaks she drew wide and had to go forward," Stokes said.

"She led them up which was not ideal. I'm not convinced she ran the trip out."

Stokes has several acceptors for Saturday's meeting and believes three-year-old gelding Sansom can prove hard to beat first-up in the Ranvet Handicap (1000m) for which he was second favourite at $4.40 on Thursday.

A winner of six of his 11 starts, Sansom has not raced since March.

"He's a super consistent horse," Stokes said.

"He's had a jump-out going into this which was good and he'll give a good sight.

"I think he will run really well and More Than Exceed has really freshened up and looks to be in a good place, too."

More Than Exceed runs in the Sweeney Real Estate Agents Handicap (1200m).

Last-start Caulfield winner All Too Huiying chases back-to-back wins stepping up to 2040m in the Inglis July Sales Series Handicap while stablemate So We Are is an acceptor for the Dynamic Print Group Handicap (1600m).

