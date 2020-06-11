AAP Horse Racing

Williams after win in Travis Harrison Cup

By AAP Newswire

Craig Williams. - AAP

1 of 1

The Travis Harrison Cup may not carry the prestige of a Melbourne Cup or Caulfield Cup but it means a lot to champion jockey Craig Williams.

Williams is the cousin of Harrison who died in a car accident returning home from a night out celebrating a fellow rider's birthday after a successful day at Moonee Valley.

Saturday's meeting at The Valley hosts the 23rd running of the Travis Harrison Cup with Williams partnering the Lindsay Park-trained Biometric.

Last month marked the 24th anniversary of Harrison's death.

Williams says it was Harrison who inspired him to become a jockey after watching his cousin win at his second race ride at Stony Creek in 1993.

The winner of last year's Melbourne Cup on Vow And Declare, Williams shed a tear after partnering Magic Consul to win his cousin's race at The Valley two years ago.

"It's a special race for me," Williams said.

"For the racing industry to show respect to Travis as a person and the family's name it speaks volumes about the Moonee Valley Racing Club and how much a tight-knit group racing is here in Victoria."

Williams chased the ride aboard Biometric who made his Australian debut at Caulfield on May 30, finishing ninth behind Heptagon over 1400m.

"I spoke to Tom Dabernig about getting on him and I'm really looking forward to riding him," Williams said.

"He looked to run well without a lot of luck at his Australian debut.

"If he can back that up and has come on for the run, he should be extremely competitive and it would be great to win Travis' race again."

Williams is also looking forward to reuniting with another import, Django Freeman in the Inglis July Series Handicap.

"He's a lovely horse, a gentleman to do anything with," Williams said.

"He's got really good ability. He's not over big in height but he covers the ground really well.

"He's an exciting horse."

Latest articles

World

Biden says crime bill questions legitimate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to criticism of his support for a 1994 crime bill that led to mass incarceration of ethnic minorities.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern supreme as poll countdown begins

With 100 days to the New Zealand election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying the high point of her first term.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo promises probe into Seven beating

Seven Network’s Amelia Brace and Tim Myers were beaten and hit by rubber bullets as police cleared a park outside the White House for US President Donald Trump.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bowman fears Legend class in Listed sprint

Hugh Bowman has no doubt Tactical Advantage is capable of rebounding to form at Randwick but admits rival Classique Legend poses a significant hurdle.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Victorian spring carnival dates unchanged

Racing Victoria has decided to keep the spring carnival’s traditional dates after investigating changes to the 2020 program.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller saves Winx relation for another day

Covent Garden, a younger half-sister to champion Winx, has been scratched from a race at Warwick Farm but could make her debut at Canterbury.

AAP Newswire