Florent adds intrigue to Group Two Roses

Victorian filly Florent will add an unknown element to the Group Two The Roses at Eagle Farm.

Florent showed she was up to top-class when she won the VOBIS Sires Guineas over 1600m at Caulfield in April.

The filly has been placed twice since in Melbourne with the latest a third at Flemington on May 16.

The Brisbane winter has been drastically rescheduled which has meant there have been few Victorian horses racing in Queensland.

It makes lining up Florent's form against Sydney and Brisbane horses difficult although trainer Tony Noonan is confident she will more than measure up.

Noonan had originally considered heading to the Adelaide carnival with Florent before deciding on Brisbane.

"She has been up there three weeks and settled in. She's had a jump-out and worked well," Noonan said.

"Not much went her way at Flemington and getting out to 1800m should suit."

Noonan is no stranger to Queensland being a regular visitor over the past decade with horses such as Ortensia and Vareena Miss.

"We've had a bit of luck up there and let's hope it continues," he said.

Florent, who is by staying sire Fiorente, was bred by leading Queensland owner Bill Andrews.

He races horses in several state's including Group One performer Scales Of Justice but also breeds some yearlings for sale.

Meanwhile, the rain which fell in Brisbane this week was music to trainer Chris Munce's ears as he prepared his filly Al Jood for The Roses.

Al Jood came into calculations for The Roses with her third in the Listed Pam O'Neill Stakes over 1600m at Doomben two weeks ago.

Munce believes Al Jood is better suited at Doomben where the track is usually softer than Eagle Farm which has been rock-hard of late.

"The Roses is back to 1800m at Eagle Farm which is no disadvantage because Al Jood has won at the trip at the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"But I don't know about Eagle Farm's surface for her but the rain should help."