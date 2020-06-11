Niccanova to back-up in Eagle Farm Mile

History shows Stradbroke Handicap placegetter Niccanova should have no trouble backing up after seven days in the Group Three Eagle Farm Mile.

Niccanova was one of the unlucky runners in the Stradbroke when he struck trouble before flashing home for third.

Trainer Steve Tregea will monitor Niccanova this week but the gelding looks in good fettle to run Saturday.

Niccanova has backed up within seven days in his career three times and won twice.

The first time was as a three-year-old and the latest was when he won the Listed Bernborough Handicap a week after finishing fourth in the Listed Falvelon Handicap in December.

Tregea was disappointed with the Stradbroke result but he is not brooding over it.

"More than a few good judges reckon he should have won but we all know racing is full of hard-luck stories," Tregea said.

"I would rather look forward to Saturday. He has a tricky barrier and he will need some luck.

"But he likes Eagle Farm and 1600m is ideal so he should get his chance."

Tregea said Niccanova was presenting him with a problem when it came to his future.

"He is going to be weighted out of Brisbane racing. So if he is staying here you really have to put him away for next winter," Tregea said.

"His next option would be to go south. But he doesn't travel well so you would have to go early and give him a long period to settle in."

Tregea said he had once considered selling Niccanova because he feared the gelding would get too much weight in Queensland races.

"But that won't be happening now," he said.