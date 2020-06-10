AAP Horse Racing

Adam Hyeronimus stewards hearing delayed

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Adam Hyeronimus - AAP

A scheduled hearing into charges issued by Racing NSW stewards against Group One-winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been adjourned.

Hyeronimus was issued multiple charges by stewards relating to alleged betting infringements and a hearing was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Registered stablehand Blake Paine is also facing charges relating to the matter.

"Racing NSW Stewards have acceded to a request from solicitors (representing Hyeronimus and Paine) to adjourn the hearing to allow the author of an expert report served on Racing NSW yesterday evening to attend the hearing and to consider associated minor amendments to the charges issued," a Racing NSW release on Wednesday said.

A new hearing date will be set on Thursday.

The charges that were issued against Hyeronimus allege he had an interest in 29 bets on thoroughbred races he wasn't riding in between June 22, 2016 and January 21, 2019.

The charges also include Hyeronimus having an interest in a $500 bet on Lucky Meteor, a horse he rode in a race at Canterbury on November 5, 2016.

A further charge alleges Hyeronimus had an interest in a $500 bet on another of his mounts, Limbo Soul, in a race at Rosehill on February 22, 2017.

Hyeronimus has also been charged with giving false evidence to stewards during an an inquiry in May, 2019.

Paine has been charged with placing the alleged bets for Hyeronimus, and also providing false evidence.

The hearing of charges had already been delayed because of an application from Hyeronimus's solicitor who wanted a NSW Court Of Appeal case between Racing NSW v Fletcher to be finalised before the case was heard.

The Racing NSW v Fletcher case involved the use of mobile telephone data, with a result handed down in February.

The COVID-19 pandemic added further delays.

