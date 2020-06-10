AAP Horse Racing

Rothfire second favourite for Golden Rose

By AAP Newswire

JJ Aitkins winner Rothfire targets the Golden Rose - AAP

1 of 1

Brilliant Group One JJ Atkins winner Rothfire is a late entry for the Group One Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill on September 26.

Trainer Robert Heathcote paid the $2500 late entry fee and the gelding was immediately made an $8 second favourite.

Favourite for the race is the Group One Golden Slipper winner Farnan at $6.

Rothfire has won six of his seven career starts with his only defeat coming in the Gold Coast 2YO Jewel in March.

He showed he would have no problems with 1400m trip by running a course record to claim the JJ Atkins.

Rothfire is likely to have his first Sydney start in the Run To The Rose on September 12.

Heathcote is also hoping to get a slot in the $15 million The Everest in October but failing that Rothfire could head to Melbourne.

Rothfire is a $15 chance in the The Everest despite not having an invitation at this stage.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares endometriosis struggles

Behind Tess Nicholson’s radiant smile is a story of pain. The Kialla woman went from running marathons to struggling to stand do the dishes, but it would take years to discover the cysts covering her ovaries, bladder and bowel. It was not until she was 30 that Mrs Nicholson was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Jessica Ball
News

Federal funding set to make mall ‘jewel in the crown’ of Shepparton

The Federal Government has announced more than $8.5 million in funding for the Shepparton Mall redevelopment, ending decades of uncertainty over the future of the central business district.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Relief and excitement as school finally returns

Teachers, children and parents across the state breathed a sigh of relief and felt a surge of excitement yesterday as students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school. After nine weeks of home learning, Shepparton’s St Georges Road Primary School...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bowman fears Legend class in Listed sprint

Hugh Bowman has no doubt Tactical Advantage is capable of rebounding to form at Randwick but admits rival Classique Legend poses a significant hurdle.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Victorian spring carnival dates unchanged

Racing Victoria has decided to keep the spring carnival’s traditional dates after investigating changes to the 2020 program.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller saves Winx relation for another day

Covent Garden, a younger half-sister to champion Winx, has been scratched from a race at Warwick Farm but could make her debut at Canterbury.

AAP Newswire