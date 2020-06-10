AAP Horse Racing

Soldier Of Love after three-straight wins

Soldier Of Love and Rachel King continue their association at Rosehill

Progressive gelding Soldier Of Love is scheduled to return to the scene of his most recent victory aiming to add to an already successful campaign.

The Bjorn Baker-trained Soldier Of Love is among a capacity field of 14 plus six emergencies for Saturday's De Bortoli Wines Handicap at Rosehill in which he will have to overcome a wide draw if he is to register his third city win in a row.

After a minor placing over 1300m at Rosehill on April 25 first-up from a spell this preparation, Solider Of Love has pieced together two wins stepping up slightly in distance and class.

He strode to a 1-1/2-length success over 1500m at Rosehill last start on a heavy track and remains in benchmark-88 grade on Saturday but rises in weight and steps up to 1800m.

"I thought his win last start was excellent," Baker said.

"He's a no-nonsense horse. He just keeps doing it.

"The 1800 should hopefully suit pretty well.

"It is a bit of a jump from 1500 to 1800, especially with the demanding tracks, but I think he's well.

"His work has been very good and he just keeps improving."

Rachel King has formed a successful combination with Soldier Of Love with three wins and three placings from seven rides on the four-year-old and retains the ride for Saturday.

Rosehill was rated heavy on Wednesday.

Baker has also accepted for stablemate Canasta who is second emergency in the same race and has drawn the extreme outside.

"We want to get a good track for him and he just can't seem to get that," Baker said.

"We'll just see how the track goes come Saturday."

Baker has a host of acceptors for the meeting and believes Miss Einstein has been knocking on the door of a win this campaign heading into the Yes Yes Yes to Coolmore Handicap (1500m).

He hopes two-year-old colt Able Hill, who won on debut in January at Gosford before failing last start on the Kensington track at Randwick last month will turn in an improved showing in the Darley 2YO Handicap (1100m).

"Able Hill has trialled well since his last start failure," Baker said.

"I'm hoping you'll see a much better Able Hill on Saturday."

Baker does not have a runner in the feature on the program, the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) in which Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller has five of the eight acceptors.

The Waller-trained Wu Gok, winner of the Listed Lord Mayors Cup at Rosehill last start, was the early $2.50 favourite on Wednesday.

