Outback Barbie to back up in Dane Ripper

Classy mare Outback Barbie has come through her Stradbroke Handicap run well and will back up to give trainer Tony Gollan three runners in the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes on Saturday.

Outback Barbie has not run a place in six starts at Eagle Farm but ran one of her best races when sixth in the Group One Stradbroke last Saturday.

She will join stablemates Shalwa and Krone in the Dane Ripper which is run over 1400m, the same distance as the Stradbroke.

The Dane Ripper is traditionally the lead-up race to the Tatt's Tiara which, as the last Group One of the season, always attracts the elite fillies and mares.

Racing Queensland's decision to scrap the Tatt's Tiara along with five other Group One races has lifted the importance of the Dane Ripper as the final winter race for many fillies and mares.

Gollan has always rated Outback Barbie a top stakes horse and likes her chances.

"Her run in the Stradbroke was very good as she ended up in the wrong part of the track," Gollan said.

"She was only beaten 1-1/2 lengths and she was strong at the finish.

"I have been pleased with her since the Stradbroke and provided she continues to please me she can run on Saturday.

"At the set conditions she meets a lot of these horses very nicely at the weights. After all, she has won $1.4 million.

"This is her chance to put the Eagle Farm hoodoo aside."

Gollan was also upbeat about Shalwa and Krone, who ran the quinella in the Listed Helen Coughlan Stakes at Doomben two weeks ago.

"You know what you will get with Shalwa. She will get out and race on the pace," he said.

"Since we have taken the blinkers off her she has been racing very well."

Krone was formerly trained in Melbourne by Mick Price where she showed plenty of potential.

She ran an inglorious last at her first Queensland run at the Gold Coast but then flashed home to nearly catch Shalwa when second in the Coughlan.

"The Gold Coast run was completely out of character and we were at a bit of a loss to explain it," Gollan said.

"She did get pushed deep and was ridden along which maybe didn't suit her.

"She was a lot better at Doomben and Eagle Farm should suit her."