Blazing Miss to chase third-straight win

By AAP Newswire

Blazing Miss - AAP

1 of 1

A crack at a late-season stakes race in Brisbane looms for Sydney three-year-old Blazing Miss if she continues her good form at Rosehill on Saturday.

The Mark Newnham-trained filly will chase her third-straight city win when she runs in Saturday's 1100m benchmark 88 handicap, having posted back-to-back victories at Randwick last month.

"Blazing Miss has been in very good form," Newnham said.

"She's up in grade again to a benchmark 88 but her form warrants it.

"She has always been a fairly capable filly but she has come on well again this preparation. She has won two Saturday races now and she's a good progressive filly.

"There might be a race in Brisbane for her after this but we'll get this one out of the way first."

Blazing Miss was placed in the Group Three Widden Stakes as a two-year-old and Newnham has pencilled in the Listed Bright Shadow Stakes (1200m) for fillies and mares in Brisbane on July 4 for the filly to potentially chase her first black-type win.

"That's the race she will be hopefully heading to after this," he said.

"Looking at the nominations for Saturday they are a fairly solid bunch but she has worked her way to this grade now."

Newnham's Rosehill runners are also scheduled to include lightly raced English import Spirit Ridge, who made a winning introduction to Australian racing on the Kensington track at Randwick over 1550m last month.

The trainer is convinced Spirit Ridge has the talent to take another step up in Saturday's 1800m benchmark-88.

"He went really well first-up and the step up in trip to 1800 metres will suit him again," he said.

"He's a nice horse still with plenty of improvement to come.

"He had trialled well twice and took that form to the races.

"He's worked well since and he looks a nice progressive staying horse."

The feature race on Saturday's Rosehill program is the Listed Winter Cup over 2400m.

Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller has seven of the 13 nominations, including last-start Listed Lord Mayors Cup winner Wu Gok, who heads the weights with 59.5kg.

