AAP Horse Racing

Scenic Warrior lands maiden win at Farm

By AAP Newswire

Scenic Warrior wins at Warwick Farm. - AAP

1 of 1

The Hawkes Racing team is likely to turn its attention to spring with rising three-year-old Scenic Warrior after the colt landed a city win at Warwick Farm in his second start.

Carrying the colours worn by his Group One-winning sire Proisir and the former Hawkes-trained Caulfield Guineas winner Divine Prophet, Scenic Warrior took out Monday's Iron Jack Maiden Plate for two-year-old colts and geldings in determined fashion under Tim Clark.

Scenic Warrior had finished fifth in a Canterbury maiden on debut late last month and this time raced outside leader Gunnamatta before edging clear of him in the straight in heavy conditions to score by three-quarters of a length.

"He's a really nice horse going forward," co-trainer Michael Hawkes told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"He was probably a little bit stiff at Canterbury. He drew a bad barrier and had to go too far back but he really hit the line solidly.

"Today, Warwick Farm, he jumped out and travelled pretty well and he got away with a win.

"He'll more than likely head to the paddock and he'll come back a really nice horse later on in the spring."

Monday's public holiday meeting also included the Sky Racing Active Plate for two-year-old fillies which lost some of its intrigue when champion Winx's half-sister Covent Garden was scratched on race morning.

Covent Garden is entered to instead make her debut at Canterbury on Wednesday and has also been nominated for a race at Rosehill on Saturday.

The race was taken out by Godolphin-owned, James Cummings-trained Silhouette who broke through at her third start, sprinting between runners in the straight under Jason Collett before going on to score by 1-1/4-lengths.

Silhouette is by Teofilo and is the first winner produced by her dam, Cameo, who was a Group Three winner of the Keith Nolan Classic in 2013.

"Last start not a lot worked out for her," stable representative Darren Beadman said.

"She jumped inwards and the jockey didn't have much control of her. She's very light in the mouth.

"James brought her back to 1200 metres today, with a bit more speed on and Jason (Collett) was able to ride her with nice soft hands.

"It was good to see her slice through them like a hot knife through butter."

Latest articles

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Air NZ has 800-day plan to healthy profits

Air New Zealand is looking to cut labour costs as the flag carrier forecast revenue for the next financial year to more than half from recent levels.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Services, business conditions ease in May

Business conditions and activity across the services sector continued to contract in May, data from the AI group shows, although the fall has slowed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Owners allowed at Randwick meeting

The first phase of spectators being allowed to return to Sydney race meetings has been announced, with owners to be able to attend to see their horses race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire