AAP Horse Racing

Opacity to have short break before spring

By AAP Newswire

Trainer John O'Shea. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer John O'Shea has opted not to press on further into winter with promising gelding Opacity.

Opacity continued a rise through the grades with a narrow win at Randwick on Saturday in the third start of his campaign, taking his overall record to five wins from seven starts.

Immediately after the race O'Shea mentioned Opacity could back up this Saturday in a bid to further boost his rating, but the stable has announced the rising four-year-old will instead be sent for a short break.

"He's pulled up great and will head to paddock for short break ahead of a spring campaign," the O'Shea stable said.

The Group One Epsom Handicap and $7.5 million Golden Eagle have been mentioned among the spring options for the rising four-year-old.

Latest articles

National

Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damage

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall has been fined after pleading guilty to damaging a boom gate in a Perth medical precinct.

AAP Newswire
National

Claremont murders trial conclusion delayed

The lengthy Claremont serial killings trial in Perth was set to resume on Monday for closing submissions but has been delayed a day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW records three new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 5950 tests, with two of the cases in hotel quarantine and one under investigation.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bowman fears Legend class in Listed sprint

Hugh Bowman has no doubt Tactical Advantage is capable of rebounding to form at Randwick but admits rival Classique Legend poses a significant hurdle.

AAP Newswire