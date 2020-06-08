AAP Horse Racing

Moore guides Love to 1000 Guineas triumph

By AAP Newswire

Moore - AAP

1 of 1

Love breezed away from the opposition to give Aidan O'Brien a sixth victory in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Ballydoyle handler fielded just one runner in the Classic and Love emphatically turned around last year's Fillies' Mile form with Quadrilateral to claim a cosy success under Ryan Moore.

Cloak Of Spirits set the early pace with 11-4 favourite Quadrilateral racing very keenly on her heels, while Moore settled Love (4-1) on the outside of the pack.

She travelled extremely well throughout the mile contest and when Moore gave the signal, Love picked up in fine style and shot clear in the final furlong to win by four and a quarter lengths.

Cloak Of Spirits kept on for second, with Quadrilateral a head back in third.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Moore guides Love to 1000 Guineas triumph

Ryan Moore guided Love to victory at Newmarket on Sunday to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a sixth success in the 1,000 Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New-look Avdulla emerges from form slump

After enduring a winless period in the saddle, jockey Brenton Avdulla has bounced back in style with a flurry of Randwick victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Maher, Eustace in premierships contention

Co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are in contention for premierships nationally and in Victoria with less than two months of the season remaining.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Victorian spring carnival dates unchanged

Racing Victoria has decided to keep the spring carnival’s traditional dates after investigating changes to the 2020 program.

AAP Newswire