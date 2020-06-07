AAP Horse Racing

Winx sibling set to make racetrack debut

By AAP Newswire

A sibling of wonder mare Winx is ready to race. - AAP

1 of 1

Almost six years to the day since Winx made a winning debut at Warwick Farm, her half-sister Covent Garden will kick off her racetrack career at the same western Sydney venue.

Winx posted the first of 37 wins in a midweek race on June 4, 2014 and Covent Garden will be given the chance to do likewise six years and two days later.

Like her famous big sister, Covent Garden is trained by Chris Waller and will be ridden by Winx's regular jockey Hugh Bowman.

Bowman has already been a large part of Covent Garden's journey and while loathe to draw any similarities between the siblings, he says the two-year-old is a lovely horse in her own right.

"She is a bit new, she's certainly not the ready-made article at this stage but she's a decent filly," Bowman said.

"She is working really well at home and her trials have been good.

"She is ready to race but she is going to improve from any experience she has. You could see she was a bit raw in her trial but she got a chance to stick her head out late which was good."

Covent Garden won the latest of three barrier trials under vigorous riding from Bowman, who said his encouragement was part of her education process as she learns the craft of winning.

The filly has been retained by her breeder, John Camilleri, who also bred Winx before selling her as a yearling at the premier Magic Millions auction.

Covent Garden has drawn second from the outside in the Sky Active Plate (1200m) on Monday but Bowman expects her to line up despite the tricky alley.

"She is strong, she is still raw, Chris has been very patient with her and my understanding is she will run Monday," Bowman said.

Covent Garden has also been nominated for a two-year-old maiden at Canterbury on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

Stay safe this long weekend, Shepparton police urge

With COVID-19 restrictions easing ahead of this weekend’s Queen’s Birthday long weekend, Shepparton police are gearing up to see an influx of traffic on local roads. Shepparton Highway Patrol members are primed and ready to target drivers doing the...

Liz Mellino
News

Need for Shepparton foster carers becoming “desperate”

The need for locals to foster care is becoming “desperate”, as authorities warn child abuse cases are expected to soar in the wake of COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire