AAP Horse Racing

Vanna Girl puts spring claims on the line

By AAP Newswire

Vanna Girl wins the Listed Pam O'Neill Stakes. - AAP

1 of 1

The Matriarch Stakes is on the radar of top filly Vanna Girl if she can finish her winter campaign on a high.

Vanna Girl will be chasing four wins in a row and her third stakes race on the trot in the Group Two The Roses (2000m) at Doomben on Saturday.

Toby Edmonds, who co-trains with his son Trent, has long believed Vanna Girl would be a top-class middle-distance and staying horse.

"We really thought she was a Queensland Oaks horse but with both it and the Derby off the table we had no option but to change her program," Edmonds said.

"The Roses has been her aim against her own sex and age although I would not be all that upset if she missed it."

"She has won the Daybreak Lover and The Pam O'Neill, which we're both black-type, this time in.

"The aim now is to step her up to the top mares and a race like the Matriarch at Flemington would suit her."

The Group Two Matriarch, which is restricted to mares, is set down for November 7 and always draws an elite field.

Vanna Girl has won six races and will pass $300,000 in prize money if she wins The Roses.

"Hopefully she can boost her rating so she can get into the better races," Edmonds said.

Latest articles

Management

New data aids breeding for mastitis resistance

AUSTRALIAN DAIRY farmers can now breed specifically for Mastitis Resistance, a trait which delivers animal welfare and economic benefits. The Mastitis Resistance Australian Breeding Value is one of eight new or updated health and type traits...

Dairy News
Animal Health

Apiam disinfectant in frontline against coronavirus

Leading veterinary service provider Apiam Animal Health has secured distribution rights to a revolutionary surface sanitiser and protection nanotechnology for use against COVID-19. Approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration the Z-71...

Dairy News
Animal Health

Downer, but not always out if you get the management right

DOWNER COWS can be a massive drain of time, resources and emotional energy. A down cow is a cow that lays down due to a primary condition such as milk fever, sepsis or calving paralysis. A downer cow is a cow that remains down after 12 hours...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire