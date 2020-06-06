AAP Horse Racing

Aquitaine earns extended Queensland stay

By AAP Newswire

Aquitaine wins the Mick Dittman Plate. - AAP

1 of 1

Godolphin mare Aquitaine will chase more stakes success in Queensland after winning the Listed Mick Dittman Plate at Eagle Farm.

Despite being forced to race deep Aquitaine, the $2.50 favourite, finished too well to beat Iced ($61) by three-quarters of a length in the 1000m scamper.

It was the first win of the winter for Godolphin but Aquitaine looks set to earn more black-type.

Godolphin travelling foreman Nacim Dilmi said the filly had been racing well in Sydney before heading north.

"She had been placed in some black-type races and James (trainer Cummings) felt she should get a chance to win a race in Brisbane," he said.

"She has done well and she isn't going back to Sydney on the float on Sunday.

"I think James is looking at a race like the Gai Waterhouse at Ipswich for her."

Aquitaine has now won four races and more than $250,000 in prize money.

Jockey Jim Orman picked up the winning ride when Larry Cassidy was ruled out of the Stradbroke meeting because of an ankle injury.

Orman finished third on Niccanova in the Group One Stradbroke and felt he should have won.

"That was a good win and end to what had been an unlucky day," he said.

Latest articles

News

Stay safe this long weekend, Shepparton police urge

With COVID-19 restrictions easing ahead of this weekend’s Queen’s Birthday long weekend, Shepparton police are gearing up to see an influx of traffic on local roads. Shepparton Highway Patrol members are primed and ready to target drivers doing the...

Liz Mellino
News

Need for Shepparton foster carers becoming “desperate”

The need for locals to foster care is becoming “desperate”, as authorities warn child abuse cases are expected to soar in the wake of COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire