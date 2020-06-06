AAP Horse Racing

Bowman steers Lando Bay to Randwick win

By AAP Newswire

Lando Bay wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

A textbook ride from champion jockey Hugh Bowman has helped deliver progressive Lando Bay his first city win at Randwick.

Trainer John Thompson believes Lando Bay has turned the corner since being gelded after going winless from his first six starts, with Saturday's three-quarters of a length victory in the Quincy Seltzer Handicap (1800m) the three-year-old's third from five starts this preparation.

His other victories have been at Wyong and Newcastle.

"He's going through the grades nicely," Thompson said.

"He's a different horse since being gelded this time in. He's very honest and true.

"It was an 11 out of 10 ride from Hughie. It was just like watching a track gallop. He adds a few lengths, I think."

Lando Bay jumped from barrier seven in the field of 10 but Bowman was able to have him positioned midfield on the rail in the early stages.

Bowman came off the fence rounding the home turn to have Lando Bay in clear running from the top of the straight in the rain-affected going and the $9 chance levelled up to leader Money Magic approaching the 100m before drawing away.

Money Magic ($5.50) held second with Secretly ($9) running into third, another 1-1/2-lengths away.

Thompson said he would keep trying to let Lando Bay work his way through the classes.

