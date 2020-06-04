AAP Horse Racing

Lindsay Park saddle quartet at Flemington

By AAP Newswire

Ventura Storm wins the 2018 Moonee Valley Gold Cup. - AAP

1 of 1

Ventura Storm will be racing for his career on the Flat when he runs over a staying trip at Flemington.

The Moonee Valley Gold Cup winner is one of four stayers Lindsay Park contesting the Paddock Plate on Saturday.

Ventura Storm, who will be joined by Neufbosc, Valac and Sin To Win in the 2520m race, has not been successful since his Moonee Valley Gold Cup success in 2018 despite starting 20 times since.

Co-trainer Tom Dabernig is hoping some recent schooling over hurdles can spark the gelding into form.

Lindsay Park schooled Sin To Win before he ran second at Flemington in April and the stable is hoping for similar results with Ventura Storm and Neufbosc.

"Depending on how Ventura Storm and Sin To Win perform on Saturday, a jumping career may be getting discussed," Dabernig said.

"There are Flat races coming up for Ventura Storm but he's not great on wet ground, so if he runs a good race we may pursue a couple more mile-and-a-half races.

"But if he runs an even fourth or fifth, we might look at a maiden hurdle."

Ventura Storm had developed a habit of flicking his head around in recent races, a trait Dabernig said had been eradicated by the recent schooling.

Dabernig said Tom Ryan had ridden all three horses in their hurdle schools and felt Ventura Storm was the most natural of the trio but he was also keen on Sin To Win as a potential jumper.

While Ventura Storm and Sin To Win may end up over obstacles, Dabernig doubts Neufbosc will take that path.

Neufbosc came to Australia with high expectations, but has placed only once in 10 starts for Lindsay Park.

"There's no physical reason for his disappointing form so we're hoping some schooling might help his fitness levels and switch him on a bit," Dabernig said.

Valac is the remaining runner of the Lindsay Park quartet and is having his third run after a spell.

"He ran a really good race first-up then found himself in an awkward spot last time, so it was possibly a forget run," Dabernig said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Lindsay Park saddle quartet at Flemington

A race at Flemington could determine the direction of several Lindsay Park-trained stayers who have been schooling over jumps as part of their training regime.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Family connection on omen for Stradbroke

Godolphin’s head trainer James Cummings believes Exhilarates’ proven record with a seven-day back-up gives her a great chance in the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jim Byrne fired up for Group One result

Hard work to overcome a broken leg injury has given jockey Jim Byrne a chance to win the Group One JJ Atkins on Rothfire.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire