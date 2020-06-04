AAP Horse Racing

Family connection on omen for Stradbroke

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane jockey Taylor Marshall. - AAP

1 of 1

More than three decades after his father won a Stradbroke Handicap for Bart Cummings, jockey Taylor Marshall will bid to repeat the feat for the next generation of the famed racing family.

Lightly weighted filly Exhilarates' ability to back up in a week sees her rated a top chance to give a new generation of the Cummings and Marshall families another joint Group One win.

Exhilarates will be ridden by Taylor Marshall in the Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm.

Last year's Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Exhilarates is one of four Stradbroke runners for the Godolphin operation whose head Australian trainer is James Cummings.

It is 32 years since Marshall's father John won the Stradbroke for Cummings legendary grandfather Bart Cummings on Campaign King.

The pair combined again the next year for Robian Steel's last-stride victory.

John Marshall, who died in 2018, had a wonderful association with Bart Cummings combining with him to win among 20 Group One victories, the 1989 Melbourne Cup on Rogan Josh.

Now Taylor Marshall gets the chance to ride a Group One winner for another member of the Cummings' family.

James Cummings said a win for Exhilarates would be a wonderful story because of the family connection.

"One of the things I've always had in mind with Exhilarates is her ability to back-up off a seven-day break," he said.

"She did it in the Magic Millions which was probably her best win in a robust two-year-old campaign.

"She's in good shape here with no weight on her back, third-up off that seven-day break."

Cummings is sure his other three runners Kementari, Trekking and Ranier can also play major roles.

"As for Kementari it would have been terrific to see him be a little more competitive in his Queensland races," Cummings said.

"He missed the start badly at Doomben and was a little slow out at Eagle Farm last start and he's crying out for more ground."

"He's also much better off at the weights here than he has been in his four runs back."

Cummings said Ranier was arguably the best form of his career.

"In two of his past three wins he's settled in the first four, which suggests he has options from the wide gate."

Cummings said everything had gone well for last year's Stradbroke winner and last-start Adelaide Group One Goodwood winner Trekking in his trip to Brisbane.

Latest articles

National

Jewels swapped in Melbourne mystic scam

Con artists have scammed two Melbourne women out of cash and jewels after pretending they were spiritual healers.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW pay freeze policy hits IR commission

Conciliation is set to begin in the Industrial Relations Commission on the NSW government’s controversial 12-month pay freeze plan for public servants.

AAP Newswire
National

Turbulent takeoff for trans-Tasman travel

Business groups on both sides of the Tasman want to restart travel between Australia and New Zealand, but it’s far too soon to be eyeing off flights.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Most of the favourites for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drew wide at the barrier draw on Tuesday night throwing calculations into chaos.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire