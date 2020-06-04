Zoumist chasing consolation Sydney win

Gerald Ryan originally had stakes race ambitions in Queensland for two-year-old filly Zoumist but with the carnival there truncated, he would settle for a Sydney metropolitan win.

The youngster was on the small side when she first arrived at the stables yet showed ability on the track, prompting Ryan to send her back to the paddock to furnish.

"I tipped her out to get her ready for those stakes races in Queensland but it didn't happen," Ryan said.

"She's a nice filly, a bit better than average."

Zoumist made her debut with a luckless fifth to subsequent stakes winner September Run at Canterbury then did a good job to come from well back and overpower her rivals at Kembla Grange.

She will take her place in the [email protected] Handicap (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday and Ryan has been satisfied with her continued progress.

"She should have nearly won her first start, then she was good down there (at Kembla)," Ryan said.

"She got a bit further back than I thought she would but she hit the line well.

"It's a tricky little race but she will be competitive against the boys."

Early market operators have marked Zoumist a $6 second elect behind the John O'Shea-trained favourite Agrophobic, a debut winner at Warwick Farm last month.

Ryan has enjoyed a fine season with his two-year-olds, led by undefeated colt Peltzer who is being aimed towards the Golden Rose.