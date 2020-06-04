AAP Horse Racing

Cahill treks towards another Group One win

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Michael Cahill has taken a sensible approach to his return to riding and has been rewarded with a chance at history in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

Cahill will ride Godolphin galloper Trekking who is aiming to become the eighth horse to win Queensland's greatest race two years in a row.

Trekking can also become the second horse after Santa Ana Lane in 2018 to complete the Group One Goodwood-Stradbroke double.

Cahill has ridden five Australian Group One winners, including St Basil in the 2005 Stradbroke.

His chances of adding to that total this year looked remote when he was forced out of the saddle last October with a fractured right foot.

Cahill's stay on the sidelines was lengthened by a fall at home when he was wearing a moon boot.

He didn't get back to riding until March and took time to get his rhythm.

Things have started to fall into place for Cahill with a feature double for top trainer Chris Waller at Doomben last Saturday.

"I have taken the time to get back to my top and it is starting to pay off," Cahill said.

"The Stradbroke is a special race and I remember the thrill of winning it on St Basil. We got a huge cheer.

"To have a ride on a top horse like Trekking for Godolphin is obviously a thrill. We will just need some luck from the barrier."

There will be no crowd at Eagle Farm on Saturday due to coronavirus restrictions but Cahill will still get an extra buzz.

"It is still a great Group One," he said.

