Costa taking giant strides to Rough Habit

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Michael Costa and jockey Allan Chau.

Trainer Michael Costa is sure Supergiant can underline his staying potential with another important Queensland winter carnival win.

Supergiant has been in great form with a second in the Listed Daybreak Lover Stakes and a win in the Group Three Gunsynd Classic at his past two starts.

And Costa is supremely confident sure Supergiant will be at his best distance range when he tackles the Group Three Rough Habit Plate over 2200m at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

"Before the coronavirus restrictions I was saying he was our Queensland Derby horse," Costa said.

"I think he has improved even further since his Gunsynd win. He is a horse which needs racing to get to his best.

"He will give them something to beat on Saturday ... but I am really looking forward to next season with him."

Costa bought Supergiant after watching him in a video trial he was sent from New Zealand.

He liked the way Supergiant moved which backed up the gelding's strong staying bloodlines.

Supergiant was raised at New Zealand's famous home of stayers Mapperley Stud, and his dam My Marguerite is closely related to the 2007 Victoria Derby winner Kibbutz.

Supergiant is the 11th stakes winner for his sire Red Giant who once held the world record on turf for 2000m.

A son of top sire Giant's Causeway, Red Giant shuttled from Hill 'n' Dale Farm and Three Chimneys in Kentucky to New Zealand.

He was sold to Turkey in 2016.

In-form Allan Chau will again ride Supergiant on Saturday.

