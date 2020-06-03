Thompson teams up with old Singapore mate

Mister Yeoh will forever remain in jockey Ben Thompson's memory as the horse that provided the young rider an extended overseas riding stint.

A trip to Singapore in November 2018 provided Thompson his first Group race win when he guided Mister Yeoh to victory in the Group Two EW Barker Trophy at Kranji.

Thompson credits that success for providing an opportunity of a year-long licence in Singapore through 2019, an experience he said had enhanced his career.

Following Thompson back to Melbourne after a successful stint in Singapore, Mister Yeoh resumes his Australian racing career at Flemington on Saturday in the Jim Beam Hill Plate.

And Thompson will renew his association with the galloper in the 1000m sprint.

"I think I'll be forever owing him for the opportunity he provided me," Thompson said.

"He gave me my first Group winner and it was probably because of him that I got the opportunity to ride in Singapore the following year.

"I went up there for the Singapore Gold Cup weekend and won a Group Two race on him so I'm very excited to be riding him here on Saturday."

Thompson only had three rides on Mister Yeoh in Singapore, winning a Group Two race before finishing third at Group One and Group Two level on the gelding.

Back with his original trainer Jim Conlan, after racing for Cliff Brown in Singapore, Mister Yeoh won a recent jump-out at Mornington with Thompson in the saddle.

"He won that jump-out quite well," Thompson said.

"He's in good order and I had been riding him in gallops leading up to that trial, so it's exciting to be getting that sit on him on race day.

"He's pretty well performed but it is always a question mark how a horse like him will perform in Australian open company.

"He's fit and a nice horse and has pace to make his own luck.

"It will be his first run down the Flemington straight course, but hopefully it's a good start to his prep."

Thompson is also booked to partner Mister Yeoh's younger half-brother Mister Yu Shu, also trained by Conlan, in the Bagot's Cowshed Handicap, but that gelding needs six scratchings to force his way into the field.