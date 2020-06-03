AAP Horse Racing

Tactical Advantage freshened for Randwick

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Kris lees has Tactical Advantage set for Randwick - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Kris Lees is hoping the Randwick track can improve out of the heavy range which he believes would boost the chances of Tactical Advantage snaring another black-type win in the Listed Bob Charley Stakes.

Tactical Advantage has won three times at Listed level in the past 18 months, including two starts ago when he stormed home to take out the Hawkesbury Rush (1100m) at Rosehill.

The six-year-old failed in the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) at Randwick at his most recent start, finishing seventh, and he will be four weeks between runs on Saturday.

"He's had a freshen up and he probably needs the track to continue to dry which I'm sure it will," Lees said.

"I'd be guarded on heavy ground. As he's got older he seems to prefer firmer ground.

"Most importantly he's got a soft draw in barrier three which gives him an opportunity to be smothered up.

"He is going well but it is looking a pretty good race for this time of year.

"It is a strong race but one he's certainly up to."

If the track remained heavy Lees said it would be considered whether Tactical Advantage runs or not, but that decision would not be made until race morning.

Tactical Advantage, who could pass $1 million in career prize money if he wins on Saturday, has equal topweight of 60kg along with Classique Legend and Jungle Edge.

Classique Legend, who resumes for his first start since last spring, was the early $2.60 favourite on Wednesday.

Lees had considered heading towards Saturday's Group One Stradbroke Handicap in Brisbane with Tactical Advantage but shelved those thoughts of running him over 1400m for the first time after he failed in the Takeover Target (1200m).

"He just wasn't comfortable on the shifty ground that day and he had a wide draw so there were factors," Lees said.

"We had to decide whether he pushed on to a 1400 or freshened for this on the same day.

"I just thought this is his better set-up. He's got a better 1100-metre record than a 1400-metre record."

Lees has three acceptors in the Stradbroke at Eagle Farm with Graff and Chief Ironside in the field while Delectation Girl is an emergency.

Latest articles

News

Briggs adds children’s author to his CV

Mr Briggs was a writer and an actor for the second season of the ABC’s sketch comedy program Black Comedy in 2016; he is a regular cast member on news satire program The Weekly with Charlie Pickering; and more recently became a writer for Matt...

Morgan Dyer
News

Yorta Yorta leader explains importance of reconciliation

“I was born before ‘67, so I wasn’t even counted as a human being when I was born,” Shane Charles says. “I was eradicated like the vermin, the kangaroos and whatever else was hopping around in their paddocks.” Much has...

Jessica Ball
News

Locals urged to donate to Vinnies Winter Appeal as ‘surge’ in need expected

Restrictions may be lifting but the true challenges of COVID-19 are yet to come, Shepparton’s St Vincent de Paul Society has warned. The organisation is urging locals to give generously to the Vinnies Winter Appeal, as the charity braces for soaring...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Unbeaten Macroura set for crack at Group 1

Two-year-old filly Macroura will be out to extend an unbeaten start to her career when she heads to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins at her fourth start.

AAP Newswire