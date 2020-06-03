Tactical Advantage freshened for Randwick

Trainer Kris Lees is hoping the Randwick track can improve out of the heavy range which he believes would boost the chances of Tactical Advantage snaring another black-type win in the Listed Bob Charley Stakes.

Tactical Advantage has won three times at Listed level in the past 18 months, including two starts ago when he stormed home to take out the Hawkesbury Rush (1100m) at Rosehill.

The six-year-old failed in the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) at Randwick at his most recent start, finishing seventh, and he will be four weeks between runs on Saturday.

"He's had a freshen up and he probably needs the track to continue to dry which I'm sure it will," Lees said.

"I'd be guarded on heavy ground. As he's got older he seems to prefer firmer ground.

"Most importantly he's got a soft draw in barrier three which gives him an opportunity to be smothered up.

"He is going well but it is looking a pretty good race for this time of year.

"It is a strong race but one he's certainly up to."

If the track remained heavy Lees said it would be considered whether Tactical Advantage runs or not, but that decision would not be made until race morning.

Tactical Advantage, who could pass $1 million in career prize money if he wins on Saturday, has equal topweight of 60kg along with Classique Legend and Jungle Edge.

Classique Legend, who resumes for his first start since last spring, was the early $2.60 favourite on Wednesday.

Lees had considered heading towards Saturday's Group One Stradbroke Handicap in Brisbane with Tactical Advantage but shelved those thoughts of running him over 1400m for the first time after he failed in the Takeover Target (1200m).

"He just wasn't comfortable on the shifty ground that day and he had a wide draw so there were factors," Lees said.

"We had to decide whether he pushed on to a 1400 or freshened for this on the same day.

"I just thought this is his better set-up. He's got a better 1100-metre record than a 1400-metre record."

Lees has three acceptors in the Stradbroke at Eagle Farm with Graff and Chief Ironside in the field while Delectation Girl is an emergency.