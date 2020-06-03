Wide barriers no problem in Stradbroke

There has been much angst about many of the top chances for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp drawing wide barriers, but statistics show it is not a significant issue.

Of the past 30 Stradbroke Hcps 16 winners have started from barrier ten or wider.

In fact the extreme outside barrier of 18 has been the equal most successful gate with four wins.

The race is run over 1400m at Eagle Farm which is regarded among the fairest in Australia.

Eagle Farm is a wide track and has a 400m run to the first turn.

Brisbane Racing Club figures also show the inside and outside barriers have have had the same success rate in 1400m races although the figures are skewed because many races over that trip do not have 18 runners.

Meanwhile, stewards have given five jockeys permission to ride their mounts half a kilogram overweight in the Stradbroke.

The race has a 49kg limit meaning only two runners carry more than 53kg.

Travel restrictions mean only two interstate riders are available and there is a shortage of lightweight riders in Queensland.

James Orman on Niccanova, Sean Cormack (Graff), Jag Guthmann Chester (Bandipur). Justin Huxtable (Crack Me Up), and Jake Bayliss (Winter Bride) can ride a half kilo over their allocated weights.