Stradbroke chaos reigns after barrier draw

Calculations for the Group One Stradbroke Hcp were thrown into chaos when three of the top hopes drew extreme outside barriers at the draw.

Ruling favourite Dawn Passage drew barrier 23 on Tuesday but after scratchings will start from the extreme outside in barrier 18.

Dawn Passage is now $4.50 with the TAB and still favourite.

Top weight Trekking, who is chasing back to back wins, drew little better in 22 and will start from barrier 17.

He is now a $7 chance while is stablemate Exhilarates who drew barrier four shortened to $9.

Tyzone, who was on the fourth line of betting, has barrier 21 and will start from barrier 16.

He drifted to $15.

Godolphin's general a manager Vin Cox said all was not lost despite Trekking drawing a wide barrier.

"He is one of the elite horses in Australia ... we are very confident."

Cox said another Godolphin horse Kementari had drawn well in 10 and at his best should get his chance.

He was thrilled with another of their runners Exhilarates who has barrier four.

"The 1400m is no worries, the barrier is great and she won a Magic Millions on a back up," he said.

Vega One who had been favourite for much of the past month is now $16 after he drew barrier 20 and will start from 15, disappointing trainer Tony Gollan.

"I did want a good barrier for him but now we will want some luck," he said.

"At least my other horse (Outback Barbie) has a good draw in eight and she just needs some luck."

When the final Stradbroke field was declared on Tuesday morning Deep Image was the last in after Victorian mare Teleplay did not accept.

There are 18 runners in the field and five emergencies with Caloundra mare Baccarat Baby the first emergency.

The Stradbroke is one of only two Group One races to be run this winter alongside the J J Atkins for two-year-olds.

Racing Queensland originally scrapped the entire winter carnival but later announced a truncated version with prize money for the Group One races slashed to $350,000.

RQ and the Brisbane Racing Club had originally planned a special cocktail function for the Stradbroke draw on Tuesday night but that was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.