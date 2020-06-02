AAP Horse Racing

Two state options for sprinter Jungle Edge

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Mick Bell ponders next assignment for Jungle Edge - AAP

Trainer Mick Bell is weighing up options for stable star Jungle Edge who is nominated for sprint races in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Jungle Edge is nominated for a 1000m handicap at Flemington on Saturday and the Listed Bob Charley AO Stakes (1100m) at Randwick in Sydney, a race he won two years ago when it was known as the June Stakes.

Bell monitors weather and track conditions when planning where Jungle Edge races given the sprinter's affinity for rain-affected going.

Randwick was rated in the heavy range on Tuesday while Flemington was in the soft range.

Acceptances for both races are taken on Wednesday.

"I might accept for both because I'm allowed to do that," Bell said.

"I'd like to run him somewhere this Saturday because there's not much else around for him for a little while.

"There's pros and cons for both. He's got to carry 62 kilos if he runs in Melbourne and he's only carrying 60 if he runs in Sydney and he would be running in a race that he's won before.

"It's just the weather that's playing tricks with me. It's nice and wet down here but that doesn't mean it is going to be at Flemington."

Jungle Edge is among 21 nominations for the Randwick race which also includes Classique Legend and multiple Listed winner Tactical Advantage.

Having seen Randwick was Heavy (9) on Tuesday, Bell believes there's a likelihood it would at least be soft on Saturday.

"He really likes that track. He really stretches out on it," he said.

"If I send him up there and he gets a soft (6), I'd be happy as. He might not get a soft (6) at Flemington even though it's supposed to rain a little bit on the day.

"I really am in a quandary."

Nine-year-old Jungle Edge has won 18 of his 80 starts with another 24 placings.

He finished at the tail of the field in the Group One Goodwood in Adelaide last start after winning the Group Three McKay Stakes in dominant fashion on a soft track the start before.

"He came back from Adelaide in really good order," Bell said.

"Before he came back I was thinking along the lines that he might have to have longer to freshen up, but he practically came back like he had not even raced."

