AAP Horse Racing

Godolphin open to spring carnival changes

By AAP Newswire

Godolphin Australia managing director Vin Cox - AAP

1 of 1

Godolphin Australia managing director Vin Cox says potential changes to the Melbourne spring carnival could open up opportunities for more horses.

The Melbourne Racing Club is investigating moving the three-day Caulfield Cup carnival, run in mid-October, to after the Melbourne Cup in November.

Racing Victoria and the MRC met the Thoroughbred Racehorse Owners' Association and the Australian Trainers' Association on Monday to thrash out the potential programming changes across the spring.

The proposed new look could see 12 consecutive Saturday's of Group One racing ending with the Caulfield Cup on November 28.

RV will announce the spring program next week.

Cox and Godolphin trainer James Cummings have seen the proposed new calendar and Cox said there was pros and cons for a new look.

"Personally I'm a traditionalist," Cox told RSN.

"These things have been going on for 150 years and it's been a set program, but having said that moving it into clear air with Caulfield being able to run their key races in their own space, I can see their argument as well.

"The answer lies in what's best for the industry as a whole rather than specific individuals or specific individual groups.

"One thing I would say is that it is very well thought out with a lot of planning having gone into it.

"Racing Victoria will make their decision in the best interests of the horses and the horse people involved.

"One thing you have to say about the industry at the moment is that administrators have stepped the right way and managed to keep racing going.

"On that fact alone, you have to support them on what decision they make."

With Racing NSW confirming no change to their spring carnival, Cox said it may be difficult keeping a three-year-old in work from the Group One Golden Rose in September though to the Caulfield Guineas in late November.

Previously a Golden Rose contestant could head to Melbourne and run in the Caulfield Guineas in October.

"I think what it does do is give opportunity to other horses," Cox said.

"It is a horse by horse scenario, some horses will cope with it and some won't."

Latest articles

National

SA nurses say job cuts on govt agenda

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation says the South Australian government is looking to restart a program of job cuts in public hospitals.

AAP Newswire
National

Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

The banning of Australian farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

AAP Newswire
National

Employers seek construction award changes

The construction industry has called for temporary changes to awards to help the sector survive the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Push entire spring carnival back: Hayes

Leading trainer David Hayes would like to see the sequence of lead-up races remain intact but the dates of spring races pushed back to later in the year.

AAP Newswire