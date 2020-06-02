AAP Horse Racing

Deep Image makes the cut for Stradbroke

By AAP Newswire

Deep Image - AAP

1 of 1

Robert Heathcote's chances of training his first Group One winner in Queensland doubled when Deep Image made the field for the Stradbroke Handicap.

When the final Stradbroke field was declared on Tuesday morning, Deep Image was the last in after Victorian mare Teleplay did not accept.

There are 18 runners and five emergencies with Caloundra mare Baccarat Baby the first emergency.

Topweight is Godolphin's Trekking, who won the race last year.

He will be ridden by Michael Cahill who won the Stradbroke on St Basil in 2005.

The Stradbroke is one of only two Group One races to be run this winter, with the other the JJ Atkins for two-year-olds.

Racing Queensland (RQ) originally scrapped its winter carnival but later announced a truncated version with the two Group Ones.

Prize money for each race was slashed to $350,000.

The barrier draw for the Stradbroke will be held on Tuesday night.

RQ and the Brisbane Racing Club had originally planned a special cocktail function for the draw but that was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, with Sky Channel having booked a telecast slot it was decided to continue with the late barrier draw.

Heathcote has won 10 Group Ones but none in Queensland.

He gets a great chance on Saturday with the in-form Deep Image in the Stradbroke and race favourite Rothfire in the JJ Atkins.

Stephanie Thornton will ride Deep Image and she will be one of two female jockeys in the race while Tegan Harrison is booked on Bam's On Fire.

Caloundra colt Superare is in the field of 18 for the J J Atkins after Anders did not accept.

Latest articles

News

Balmattum Hill reopens to the public

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, it’s time for Goulburn Valley residents to get back to enjoying nature. One walking spot to try out is the Balmattum Hall Walking Track near Euroa. The track has been closed since January due to a bushfire...

James Bennett
News

Council urged to fast track caravan park purchase

Greater Shepparton City Council has been urged to fast track the purchase of land to the south of Victoria Park Lake as the completion of the new Shepparton Art Museum approaches. Victoria Lake Caravan Park currently occupies the site, which is...

John Lewis
News

Kindergarten registration is now open

Although there’s nearly three months until registrations close, now is the time for parents to sign up their young children for kindergarten in 2021. Greater Shepparton City Council is advising parents that forms are available online. The council...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Bott tips a smooth Passage into Stradbroke

Fred Best Classic winner Dawn Passage is expected to thrive on a seven-day back-up when the three-year-old contests the Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Push entire spring carnival back: Hayes

Leading trainer David Hayes would like to see the sequence of lead-up races remain intact but the dates of spring races pushed back to later in the year.

AAP Newswire