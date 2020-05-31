AAP Horse Racing

Nervous wait for Superare JJ Atkins start

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Stuart Kendrick.

Connections of well-bred two-year-old Superare will have an anxious few days waiting to see if he can sneak into the field for the Group One JJ Atkins.

Superare lifted his prize money to $40,800 when he won at the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

It puts him on the borderline of getting a JJ Atkins run but he will need at least one horse higher on the ballot to drop out when acceptances are taken on Tuesday.

Superare was left in front in Friday's race and wanted to over-race before holding on to beat stablemate Way Beyond in a photo-finish.

He cost $150,000 at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale and a Group One win would make him a real bargain.

Superare is still a colt and he is by top sire Exceed And Excel out of the mare Strawberry Field who sold for $1 million at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale.

Way Beyond is safely in the JJ Atkins field after his second which was promising because jockey Jake Bayliss dropped his whip.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick said he would see how both horses pulled up from their runs before making an Atkins decision.

"I have Cosmic Gossip already in the field and we will just see how it pans out for the others," he said.

Another Caloundra two-year-old Tick Tock Boom is also safely in the Atkins field after he won a maiden on Friday night.

At his previous start Tick Tock Boom dead-heated for second with Superare in the Listed Ken Russell Memorial Classic behind Wisdom Of Water.

Trainer Toby Edmonds hopes to work Wisdom Of Water on the course proper at Eagle Farm on Tuesday morning.

