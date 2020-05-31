AAP Horse Racing

Buick eager for British racing to restart

By AAP Newswire

Jockey William Buick.

Leading jockey William Buick is looking forward to the prospect of racing resuming in Britain.

The British Horseracing Authority has been allowed to restart racing on Monday and Buick has a big-race ride to look forward to on the opening weekend as Pinatubo will go for gold in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

No racing has taken place in Britain since March 17, but Buick says he is ready for action.

"I've been keeping fit as I would normally, riding out most days and I've got a gym set up at home. That's been good for keeping fit, so that's something I'm not really worried about," he said.

"I am looking forward to getting back to the daily routine."

The BHA published a 33-page document outlining the protocols for a return to racing following the coronavirus shutdown.

Strict social distancing and hygiene measures will be employed, with jockeys among those who will be required to wear masks on track.

Buick expects all riders will adjust to the new regime and follow the guidelines.

"I think everyone is very positive and very realistic towards it - I think you just all have to stick together, show solidarity and respect the guidelines that have been set," Buick said.

"They're so important at the moment and probably will be for a while, but if that's what it takes to get racing back, we will all adhere to that."

