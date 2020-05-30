AAP Horse Racing

Mahamedeis back in business at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Mahamedeis wins at Caulfield. - AAP

Mahamedeis has broken through for a long overdue win, coming with a late flourish to score at Caulfield.

The Nick Ryan-trained gelding had been winless since scoring over 1600m at Caulfield in April last year.

Relishing the 2000m journey on Saturday, Mahamedeis registered his third Caulfield victory when taking out the Neds Toolbox Handicap.

Sent out the $4.80 favourite under Rhys McLeod, Mahamedeis was baulked early in the straight before powering home to defeat Pacodali ($8) by a length with Hang Man ($8.50) a short-head away third.

Ryan went into Saturday's race confident Mahamedeis was at his peak.

"He hadn't won for about 12 months but he'd been knocking on the door this prep, especially his last couple of runs," Ryan said.

"It was great to see him jump, position up and he really sprinted well late.

"He's racing now like he might get over further, so it's a good sign."

Ryan operates a boutique stable at Caulfield and Saturday's victory was his first in town since Mahamedeis' previous victory.

He has however had 11 winners on the country circuit since that victory.

"I've only got 12 in work, I only ever keep 12 in work, as I'm very hands on," Ryan said.

"That's my business model and I look for quality, not quantity."

