Tavisan at peak of powers in Caulfield win

By AAP Newswire

Tavisan wins at Caulfield. - AAP

Having begged to get more rides from the Mick Price and Mick Kent Jr stable, Ben Melham has produced the goods aboard Tavisan at Caulfield.

Price explained he had an extensive chat with Melham a couple of weeks ago with the jockey putting forward a compelling case to gain more rides from the Caulfield-based stable.

The talk worked as Melham took Tavisan to the front in the Le Pine Funerals Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday defying the opposition to run them down.

"He basically pleaded his case," Price said.

"I thought his reasons were good and I've always admired him as a jockey and he has has never ridden better.

"It was a beautiful polished ride and he's one of the better riders, no doubt."

Jumping straight to the front before tracking a path off the fence, Tavisan ($7.50) scored by a half-length from Inn Keeper ($13) with I Am Someone ($17) the same margin away third.

Tavisan was having his third run back from a spell and Price said it had been a difficult task getting the gelding fit.

"We work them and we trial them and we get them pretty fit," Price said.

"So fitness isn't usually a problem, but with him he's a burly horse and he's taken a while to get fit.

"I can't do anything other than use the races to get him fit."

